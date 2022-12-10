Santa’s Toy Drive
Scattered showers today; severe chance next week

By Austin Evans
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! A cloudy start to the day once again means we will be seeing some showers in the ArkLaTex. Highs today across much of the region will rise into the mid-70s, folks in the northwest portion of the region may only see the upper-60s. Scattered showers are once again going to move in today, this time being a little more widespread. Starting at 11 AM, we will see a line of showers beginning to move in. The line will stay together as it moves into Texarkana slowly but at 3 PM. Scattering about the ArkLaTex a bit, showers are not expected into Shreveport/Bossier City until late in the day. Tonight, lows will drop to the upper-50s and low-60s.

Tomorrow, morning showers continue to linger in the ArkLaTex and it will be cooler. Cloudy skies will prevail throughout most of the day, highs will only reach the mid-60s. An isolated shower threat will exist for most of the day but the highest chances are only in the morning.

Monday we will warm up slightly but have backed off the temperatures to the upper-60s. We have all eyes on Tuesday for our next weather maker bringing a severe threat to the ArkLaTex. Timing is still consistent with the storms starting in the afternoon hours. Cooler air is expected in behind.

