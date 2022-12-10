Runoff to decide Shreveport City Council seats for Districts B, E & G
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A runoff election was held across Louisiana on Saturday, Dec 10.
Part of the ballot was dedicated to Shreveport City Council seats for districts B, E, and G.
Candidates for District B:
- Gary Brooks (D)
- Mavice Thigpen (D)
Candidates for District E:
- Incumbent Alan Jackson (D)
- Tony Nations (R)
Candidates for District G:
- Ursula Bowman (D)
- Derrick Henderson (D)
Polls close at 8 p.m. tonight. For a full list of election results, click here.
