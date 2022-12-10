Santa’s Toy Drive
Runoff to decide Shreveport City Council seats for Districts B, E & G

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A runoff election was held across Louisiana on Saturday, Dec 10.

Part of the ballot was dedicated to Shreveport City Council seats for districts B, E, and G.

Candidates for District B:

  • Gary Brooks (D)
  • Mavice Thigpen (D)

Candidates for District E:

  • Incumbent Alan Jackson (D)
  • Tony Nations (R)

Candidates for District G:

  • Ursula Bowman (D)
  • Derrick Henderson (D)

Polls close at 8 p.m. tonight. For a full list of election results, click here.

