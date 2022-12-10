Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in Bogalusa birthday party shooting

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in Bogalusa Friday night, according to police.

In a press release, the Bogalusa Police Department says the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. on Fri., Dec. 9, in the 800 block of Warren Street.

Police had few details other than a large group of individuals were gathered for a birthday party when shots rang out.

First responders discovered one juvenile male with multiple gunshot wounds and another juvenile male who was shot in the upper leg.

Investigators determined a third juvenile victim of the shooting had arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle before police arrived on the scene.

One of the victims, an unidentified 15-year-old male, died from his injuries. Police said a 14-year-old male remains in the hospital and a second 14-year-old victim was released.

If you know anything about this shooting, Bogalusa authorities are asking you to call the police department at 985-732-3611 or Crime Stoppers at 504-482-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Arceneaux
Arceneaux elected mayor of City of Shreveport
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting
Cast your votes.
A breakdown of Louisiana’s Dec. 10 amendments
Shreveport man facing over 200 years in prison for 2020 armed robberies

Latest News

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
The family of Marshall Price is searching for answers regarding his death. A wake and vigil...
A man died suddenly, now the family wants answers
Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs Police searching for suspect who allegedly kidnapped, sexually assaulted a woman Friday night
Crime (GFX)
Man shot to death on Canal Street Sunday evening, police say
Shooting investigation on Edwin Street in Baton Rouge
BRPD: 1 killed in shooting on Edwin Street