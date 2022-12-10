NFL reportedly fines Saints, coaches and Cam Jordan for allegedly faking injury in Tampa

Santa’s Toy Drive
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints, two of their coaches and Pro Bowl defensive end Cam Jordan have been fined by the NFL over an allegation that Jordan faked an injury to stall for time during the fourth quarter of last Monday’s 17-16 loss at Tampa Bay.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday (Dec. 10) that the league had fined the Saints’ organization $350,000, head coach Dennis Allen $100,000, co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen $50,000 and Jordan $50,000. Schefter said all parties planned to appeal the fines.

Jordan took a knee during the fourth quarter, delaying play as Tom Brady and the Buccaneers rallied from a 13-point deficit over the final eight minutes.

The Saints responded later Saturday by issuing a statement denying the accusation.

“The New Orleans Saints deny any allegations of purposefully delaying the game on Monday evening,” it said. “Defensive end Cameron Jordan felt foot pain following a third-down play and sought medical attention. He entered the blue medical tent and was examined by the medical staff, and following the examination he was taped and able to finish the game.

“He had an MRI performed the following day in New Orleans and it was confirmed that he suffered an acute mid-foot sprain in his left foot. He has been at the facility each day receiving treatment for his injury he suffered on the play. The Saints will appeal the fines through the proper channels and believe the allegations will be proved incorrect.”

The loss dropped the last-place Saints to 4-9, ensuring their first losing season since 2016.

Saints blow 13-point fourth-quarter lead, fall to Brady’s Bucs, 17-16

