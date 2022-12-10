Election day for run-off voting begins; poll opening, closing times
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Here’s the information you need before going to the polls in Louisiana.
On Dec. 10, the polls in Louisiana will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will still be allowed to vote.
What to know:
- Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com.
- Voters may also use the virtual voter assistant, GeauxBot, to access pertinent election information. GeauxBot is accessible by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.
- Voters can sign up for text alerts on GeauxBot Mobile.
- Voters must bring an ID to vote, such as a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana Special ID card, a recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport, or a digital license via LA Wallet.
Keep yourself informed on election results by visiting https://www.ksla.com/politics/local/.
