Election day for run-off voting begins; poll opening, closing times

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Here’s the information you need before going to the polls in Louisiana.

On Dec. 10, the polls in Louisiana will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will still be allowed to vote.

What to know:

Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com.

Voters may also use the virtual voter assistant, GeauxBot, to access pertinent election information. GeauxBot is accessible by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov

Voters can sign up for text alerts on GeauxBot Mobile.

Voters must bring an ID to vote, such as a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana Special ID card, a recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport, or a digital license via LA Wallet.

Keep yourself informed on election results by visiting https://www.ksla.com/politics/local/.

