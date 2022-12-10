Arceneaux, Tarver face off for mayor of Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Voters flocked to the polls on Saturday, Dec. 10 for Louisiana’s runoff election.

One of the main decisions on the ballot was that of Shreveport mayor.

Tom Arceneaux (R) and Senator Greg Tarver (D) are facing off for the title. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, neither gained the commanding margin of votes. Arceneaux finished with 14,703 votes (28% of vote) and Tarver finished with 12,173 (24% of vote).

Earlier this week, it was reported that more than 9,000 people in Caddo Parish have already voted early for the runoff. That’s only about 42% of voters that qualify.

Polls close at 8 p.m. tonight. For a full list of election results, click here.

