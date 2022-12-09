Santa’s Toy Drive
Women of Worship and Business host Operation Christmas: toy, food, clothes drive

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The nonprofit, Women of Worship and Business (WWB) is kicking off its Operation Christmas, a toy, food, and clothes drive to help give a little joy to local children.

From Dec. 9 until Dec. 16, WWB will be accepting new and unwrapped toys, food, and clothes for local children at their drop-off location.

Drop-off Location: 1007 Gould Drive, Building 3, Bossier City.

Barbara Johnson, of Women of Worship and Business, says their organization will be focusing its charity on helping children, planning this event and an event for Easter.

If you are interested in donating, visit the Facebook page or call Johnson at (318) 573-1104.

