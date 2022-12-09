Winter still nowhere to be seen; still tracking showers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! Winter is still missing and I have looked under every book I have to find it. Another warm day in the ArkLaTex is ahead of us with highs expected to reach the mid-70s for most, the low-80s will be possible for some. Scattered and isolated showers are still a problem today, starting with places along I-30 but scattering out throughout the day. Lows tonight will drop to the 60s, another wildly unseasonably warm evening.

Tomorrow, we are tracking showers and thunderstorms in the ArkLaTex. A line will begin moving into the region around 11 AM and move through in a southeasterly direction. Timing is everything here when it comes to outside activities. Shreveport/Bossier City shouldn’t see much rain until the late afternoon and evening hours. Texarkana, you’ll see it earlier. Highs tomorrow will reach the upper-70s again.

Showers linger Sunday morning while staying mild, with highs in the mid-60s. We continue to keep an eye on Tuesday as that is our next weather maker. A chance for some severe storms exists with Tuesday and in behind that system will be much cooler air going into next weekend.

