Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Winter still nowhere to be seen; still tracking showers

By Austin Evans
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:47 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! Winter is still missing and I have looked under every book I have to find it. Another warm day in the ArkLaTex is ahead of us with highs expected to reach the mid-70s for most, the low-80s will be possible for some. Scattered and isolated showers are still a problem today, starting with places along I-30 but scattering out throughout the day. Lows tonight will drop to the 60s, another wildly unseasonably warm evening.

Tomorrow, we are tracking showers and thunderstorms in the ArkLaTex. A line will begin moving into the region around 11 AM and move through in a southeasterly direction. Timing is everything here when it comes to outside activities. Shreveport/Bossier City shouldn’t see much rain until the late afternoon and evening hours. Texarkana, you’ll see it earlier. Highs tomorrow will reach the upper-70s again.

Showers linger Sunday morning while staying mild, with highs in the mid-60s. We continue to keep an eye on Tuesday as that is our next weather maker. A chance for some severe storms exists with Tuesday and in behind that system will be much cooler air going into next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Athena Strand, 7, was found dead on Dec. 2, two days after she was reported missing from the...
Warrant: Texas FedEx driver says he strangled girl in van
Shreveport mom charged for failing to report missing child
Mary K. Brown, 38, is charged with one count of physical abuse of an elder person intentionally...
Nurse accused of amputating patient’s foot without permission barred from being a caregiver
Police recover stolen vehicle on McCormick Street
Police recover stolen vehicle in Shreveport; officers searching neighborhood for suspect

Latest News

Showers tomorrow
Austin's Friday Morning Weather Update
Isolated showers possible today
Where is Winter?! More rain on the way
Isolated showers possible today
Austin's Thursday Late-Morning Weather Update
Warm with scattered shower chances
Austin's Thursday Morning Weather Update