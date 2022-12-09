Rain returns this weekend and we’re watching for some stormy weather next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The warm weather has been the story this week, but as we head into the weekend and early next week we’ll be focusing more on some wet and stormy weather ahead. Severe weather is looking possible on Tuesday followed by a big cool down later next week.

We’ll stay mild and cloudy this evening and into tonight. A few passing showers are possible. Temperatures will settle back into the mid 60s by morning.

Cloudy skies will continue tomorrow. A band of showers with a few storms will move into areas near I-30 by midday. Rain will gradually spread south and east through the afternoon and especially during the evening hours. Temperatures will be mild again reaching the low to mid 70s for highs.

We’ll be wet Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Dry weather is expected by Sunday afternoon, but it will stay cloudy. We’ll still be mild, but temperatures will cool slightly back into the low to mid 60s.

Next week starts with gray skies, but only limited showers on Monday. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Showers and storms will be on the increase Tuesday ahead of a cold front. A line of storms is likely to form and track through the ArkLaTex during the afternoon hours, exiting through the evening. Some storms could be severe with all hazards possible including strong wind gusts, hail and possibly a few tornadoes.

We’ll return to quiet weather on Wednesday with temperatures falling back into the low 60s for highs. Temperatures will continue to cool the remainder of the week with highs in the 50s and low in the 30s Thursday and Friday.

