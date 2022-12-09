Organizers hope I-Bowl will have big economic impact on Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - This year’s Independence Bowl will have The University of Louisiana at Lafayette going head to head with the University of Houston.

“This matchup with having two teams that are within driving distance it’s great,” said Erik Evenson, director of communications with the bowl.

Evenson said there are several things to do before and on game day.

“The night before is our big night of events. We’ll start off that night with a Mardi Gras preview parade at 6:30 p.m. that will run from Louisiana Boardwalk through the East Bank District. Then we’ll also have a Battle of the Marching Bands that night in the East Bank Plaza. Then we’ll finish with a Parish County Line Concert.”

He also said they hope to build on last year’s I-Bowl success.

“Last year with BYU and UAB we had an economic impact of $6.35 million in direct and indirect spending here in Shreveport, but then when you factor in all of the exposure that the bowl brings to the city of Shreveport all through out the year on ESPN and media outlets throughout the country, it’s an overall number of $17 million.”

Lafayette’s Ragin’ Cajuns and Houston’s Cougars will arrive in town on Dec. 19. Free public events leading up to the I-Bowl will begin on Dec. 20, with the game kicking off at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23.

