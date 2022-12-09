Opening delayed for Sevier County Medical Center due to inspection issue

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Last month officials at the newly constructed Sevier County Medical Center said they had plans to open the first week of December. Now, that date is uncertain after state inspectors found a communication problem at the facility.

“We identified a problem with our nurse call system. After we received all of our training on the system, we found there were several modules that were actually burned out or un-operational,” said Lori House, hospital administrator.

She says they are working to repair the issue and it could be two or three weeks before they are able to open. The delay is allowing physicians and staff the opportunity for more training.

“We have spent that time bringing our physicians in who that are going to be working with our ER. They are becoming familiar with our employees, our facility. I actually feel more confident with them getting acquainted with our facility,” said House.

Sevier County Medical Center is a $24 million project voted on by county residents. When doors open, there will be 96 employees on hand.

“Our number one concern is our patient’s safety and we will never want to open our facility knowing there is an issue with anything here,” said House.

