Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Opening delayed for Sevier County Medical Center due to inspection issue

(WRDW)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Last month officials at the newly constructed Sevier County Medical Center said they had plans to open the first week of December. Now, that date is uncertain after state inspectors found a communication problem at the facility.

“We identified a problem with our nurse call system. After we received all of our training on the system, we found there were several modules that were actually burned out or un-operational,” said Lori House, hospital administrator.

She says they are working to repair the issue and it could be two or three weeks before they are able to open. The delay is allowing physicians and staff the opportunity for more training.

“We have spent that time bringing our physicians in who that are going to be working with our ER. They are becoming familiar with our employees, our facility. I actually feel more confident with them getting acquainted with our facility,” said House.

Sevier County Medical Center is a $24 million project voted on by county residents. When doors open, there will be 96 employees on hand.

“Our number one concern is our patient’s safety and we will never want to open our facility knowing there is an issue with anything here,” said House.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athena Strand, 7, was found dead on Dec. 2, two days after she was reported missing from the...
Warrant: Texas FedEx driver says he strangled girl in van
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Mary K. Brown, 38, is charged with one count of physical abuse of an elder person intentionally...
Nurse accused of amputating patient’s foot without permission barred from being a caregiver
Homeowner leaves surprise for porch pirate after having package stolen
Homeowner leaves surprise for porch pirate after package is stolen
FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty) Brands Inc. plans to open two Fazoli's Italian restaurants in...
Restaurant chain bringing 2 locations to Shreveport

Latest News

ArkLaTex gas prices among lowest in U.S.
Bossier City employees get $2K for working during pandemic
Bossier City employees get $2K for working during pandemic
Four people were shot, including two innocent bystanders, in a shooting at the Dollar Tree on...
NOPD: 4 shot, including 2 innocent bystanders, at Dollar Tree in New Orleans
Fatal crash claims life of Coushatta man