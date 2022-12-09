Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Restaurant chain bringing 2 locations to Shreveport

Fazoli’s offerings include pastas, Submarinos® and its unlimited signature breadsticks
FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty) Brands Inc. plans to open two Fazoli's Italian restaurants in...
FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty) Brands Inc. plans to open two Fazoli's Italian restaurants in Shreveport, the first by the end of 2023. (Gray TV file photo)(WKYT)
By Amia Lewis and Curtis Heyen
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty) Brands Inc. plans to open two Italian restaurants in Shreveport, the first by the end of 2023.

Fazoli’s already owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts along with its unlimited signature breadsticks.

Another franchise development agreement will result in the long-awaited debut of the iconic Italian brand in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“Since integrating Fazoli’s into the FAT Brands portfolio, we have been looking for the right strategic opportunities to grow the brand,” Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands, said in a news release. “Texas continues to be a market that we are focused on across the board, so we are excited to add another brand of ours in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“Similarly, another key area of emphasis is expanding with our existing franchisee base. Chris and Kristen Simmons are longtime Marble Slab Creamery operators in (Shreveport) Louisiana who saw the value in diversifying the concepts they are operating under FAT Brands.”

Fazoli’s is on track for a record-breaking number of openings next year, with 15 currently in the development pipeline.

FAT Brands, which has 17 restaurant concepts under its belt, is a leading global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast, casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Some of its restaurants include:

  • Fatburger
  • Twin Peaks
  • Great American Cookies
  • Hot Dog on a Stick
  • Buffalo’s Cafe & Express
  • Pretzelmaker

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Shreveport mom charged for failing to report missing child
Dylan Young, Broderick Moore, and Tyran Williams
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire on side of I-49 in Natchitoches Parish
Kayla M. Stephens, 40.
Woman missing from Sevier Co. last seen in Ashdown
Traveion Fields, DOB: 4/19/1999
Shreveport-Bossier rapper found guilty of murdering man on I-49

Latest News

Preps underway for 2022 Independence Bowl
Preps underway for 2022 Independence Bowl
Organizers hope I-Bowl will have big economic impact on Shreveport
INTERVIEW: Impacts of seasonal affective disorder
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say