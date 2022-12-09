Restaurant chain bringing 2 locations to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty) Brands Inc. plans to open two Italian restaurants in Shreveport, the first by the end of 2023.

Fazoli’s already owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts along with its unlimited signature breadsticks.

Another franchise development agreement will result in the long-awaited debut of the iconic Italian brand in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“Since integrating Fazoli’s into the FAT Brands portfolio, we have been looking for the right strategic opportunities to grow the brand,” Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands, said in a news release. “Texas continues to be a market that we are focused on across the board, so we are excited to add another brand of ours in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“Similarly, another key area of emphasis is expanding with our existing franchisee base. Chris and Kristen Simmons are longtime Marble Slab Creamery operators in (Shreveport) Louisiana who saw the value in diversifying the concepts they are operating under FAT Brands.”

Fazoli’s is on track for a record-breaking number of openings next year, with 15 currently in the development pipeline.

FAT Brands, which has 17 restaurant concepts under its belt, is a leading global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast, casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Some of its restaurants include:

Fatburger

Twin Peaks

Great American Cookies

Hot Dog on a Stick

Buffalo’s Cafe & Express

Pretzelmaker

