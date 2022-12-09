Santa’s Toy Drive
Mineola man accused of assault with cat head

Raymond David Phillips
Raymond David Phillips((Source: Gregg County Judicial Records))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - A grand jury indictment alleges a Mineola man killed a cat and assaulted a person with the cat’s head.

Raymond David Phillips, 31, is charged with arson, animal crushing, cruelty to animals, and simple assault.

According to an arrest warrant, Phillips attempted to destroy property by setting it on fire. Phillips also allegedly tortured and killed a cat and engaged in animal crushing, which is the act of subjecting an animal to intentional serious injury through various means. He also allegedly assaulted a person by throwing the cat’s head at the person.

Phillips was arrested on Dec. 7 and his case has been transferred to the Eastern District of Oklahoma. He is currently in the Gregg County Jail on a U.S. Marshal detainer.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

