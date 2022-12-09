Lighted Boat Parade in Natchitoches ready to start

NACHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Christmas Festival of Lights is approaching, and so is the Lighted Boat Parade.

The Lighted Boat Parade is one of the most anticipated events of the Christmas Festival; it starts on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. When the sun goes down, the Parade Boat will make its way downtown along the Cane River for guests to enjoy.

Saturday, Dec. 10 times and events include the following:

Cookies with Santa at 10 a.m to 9 p.m.

Holiday Kids Fest on the Downtown Riverbank at 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Tour of Homes at 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Lighted Boat Parade at 5 p.m.

Fireworks over Cane River Lake at 7 p.m.

There will also be music on the Riverbank Stage. Pete & Paul Band will be at 3:45 p.m., and Wayne Toups starts at 6 p.m.

Festival Admission is $10; ages 6 and under are free.

Visit www.NatchitochesChristmas.com for more information, dates, and festival tickets!

