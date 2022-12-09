Santa’s Toy Drive
INTERVIEW: Impacts of seasonal affective disorder

Dr. Abigail Johnson discusses symptoms that come along with SAD
By Kori Johnson
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — As many of us shop and prepare for the holidays, it’s also important to remember that seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is impacting people throughout the country.

Dr. Abigail Johnson, of Johnson Behavioral Group, sat down with KSLA News 12 on Thursday, Dec. 8 to talk about the symptoms that come along with SAD. The following topics were discussed:

  • What is seasonal affective disorder?
  • How does SAD impact our bodies and brains?
  • How can you determine if you have SAD?
  • How common is seasonal affective disorder?
  • What are some tips for dealing with SAD?

WATCH THE INTERVIEW:

