Home for the Holidays adoption event being presented by Caddo Parish Animal Services
Furbabies will steal your heart
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Animal Services (CPAS) is hosting an adoption event for the Christmas season, Home for the Holidays.
On Dec. 10, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., CPAS’ Home for the Holidays event begins, and adoption fees will only be $25, including spay/neuter, microchip, and vaccinations. The event is happening at CPAS’ location, 1500 Monty Street, Shreveport.
Anyone who adopts will also receive:
- A free dog or cat bed with each adoption.
- Adoption fees are waived for the first 10 adoptions.
- Free refreshments
- Santa Claus and the Grinch will be present for pictures.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.