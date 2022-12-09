Home for the Holidays adoption event being presented by Caddo Parish Animal Services

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Animal Services (CPAS) is hosting an adoption event for the Christmas season, Home for the Holidays.

On Dec. 10, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., CPAS’ Home for the Holidays event begins, and adoption fees will only be $25, including spay/neuter, microchip, and vaccinations. The event is happening at CPAS’ location, 1500 Monty Street, Shreveport.

Anyone who adopts will also receive:

A free dog or cat bed with each adoption.

Adoption fees are waived for the first 10 adoptions.

Free refreshments

Santa Claus and the Grinch will be present for pictures.

