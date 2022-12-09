Santa’s Toy Drive
Home for the Holidays adoption event being presented by Caddo Parish Animal Services

Furbabies will steal your heart
Caddo Parish Animal Services hosting holiday adoption event.
Caddo Parish Animal Services hosting holiday adoption event.(caddo parish animal services)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Animal Services (CPAS) is hosting an adoption event for the Christmas season, Home for the Holidays.

On Dec. 10, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., CPAS’ Home for the Holidays event begins, and adoption fees will only be $25, including spay/neuter, microchip, and vaccinations. The event is happening at CPAS’ location, 1500 Monty Street, Shreveport.

Anyone who adopts will also receive:

  • A free dog or cat bed with each adoption.
  • Adoption fees are waived for the first 10 adoptions.
  • Free refreshments
  • Santa Claus and the Grinch will be present for pictures.

