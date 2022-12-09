Santa’s Toy Drive
Fatal crash claims life of Coushatta man

(Gray News, file)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a man is dead after a one-vehicle crash that happened just before 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9.

The incident occurred on U.S. Highway 371, just north of La. Highway 531.

Officials say Paul Born, 57, was driving a 2023 Chevrolet Camaro at a high speed, when he left the road and struck an embankment. The impact caused the Chevrolet to travel through a creek and into a tree.

Investigators say Born wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. He was taken to the Minden Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash, however, routine samples were submitted for analysis.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

