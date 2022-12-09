Bossier City employees get $2K for working during pandemic

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Some Bossier City employees got an early holiday surprise this year.

Over $1 million in Federal Pandemic Dollars was given out to qualifying employees in the form of a $2,000 check. Mayor Tommy Chandler says the funds came from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The checks were given as an act of gratitude for employees who worked through the pandemic.

“We went through so many ups and downs and peaks of COVID cases. We had colleagues getting sick and passing away and loved ones. We know that was a very difficult time. This truly is a great opportunity to be able to show our appreciation for our employees that worked so hard during that time,” said Erin Buchanan, public information officer with the City of Bossier.

