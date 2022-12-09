Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Bossier City employees get $2K for working during pandemic

Funds came from the American Rescue Plan Act
Bossier City employees get $2K for working during pandemic
Bossier City employees get $2K for working during pandemic(KSLA)
By Michael Barnes
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Some Bossier City employees got an early holiday surprise this year.

Over $1 million in Federal Pandemic Dollars was given out to qualifying employees in the form of a $2,000 check. Mayor Tommy Chandler says the funds came from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The checks were given as an act of gratitude for employees who worked through the pandemic.

“We went through so many ups and downs and peaks of COVID cases. We had colleagues getting sick and passing away and loved ones. We know that was a very difficult time. This truly is a great opportunity to be able to show our appreciation for our employees that worked so hard during that time,” said Erin Buchanan, public information officer with the City of Bossier.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 at 6 to hear from one Bossier employee on how this money is going to change Christmas for her and her family.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athena Strand, 7, was found dead on Dec. 2, two days after she was reported missing from the...
Warrant: Texas FedEx driver says he strangled girl in van
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Mary K. Brown, 38, is charged with one count of physical abuse of an elder person intentionally...
Nurse accused of amputating patient’s foot without permission barred from being a caregiver
Homeowner leaves surprise for porch pirate after having package stolen
Homeowner leaves surprise for porch pirate after package is stolen
FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty) Brands Inc. plans to open two Fazoli's Italian restaurants in...
Restaurant chain bringing 2 locations to Shreveport

Latest News

ArkLaTex gas prices among lowest in U.S.
Opening delayed for Sevier County Medical Center due to inspection issue
Four people were shot, including two innocent bystanders, in a shooting at the Dollar Tree on...
NOPD: 4 shot, including 2 innocent bystanders, at Dollar Tree in New Orleans
Fatal crash claims life of Coushatta man