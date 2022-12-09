Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Authorities: No evidence of serial killer activity despite daughter’s claims

Iowa law enforcement were at a residence in Fremont County on Wednesday.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa Department of Public Safety said Thursday an exhaustive search of a property near Bartlett has turned up no evidence of a serial killer.

WOWT reports IDPS said in a news release that state, local, and federal law enforcement had been assisting in the investigation there for the past three days of an area where a woman claimed her father, now deceased, had buried at least 50 women he killed decades ago.

“Authorities brought in an array of experts representing several disciplines and significant assets to excavate, collect and examine soil samples from a site identified by a reporting party,” the release states. “After exhaustive efforts, no evidence or other items of concern were recovered.”

The investigation has made national headlines.

During the initial investigation in October, the Fremont County sheriff said a cadaver dog picked up a scent of human remains, but didn’t bring back any credible evidence to prove the daughter’s story.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office has been working with the FBI and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation as well as the Paige County Sheriff’s Office out of Clarinda to look into the matter. Iowa State Patrol told WOWT they were assisting the sheriff’s office as well.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Shreveport mom charged for failing to report missing child
Dylan Young, Broderick Moore, and Tyran Williams
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire on side of I-49 in Natchitoches Parish
Kayla M. Stephens, 40.
Woman missing from Sevier Co. last seen in Ashdown
Traveion Fields, DOB: 4/19/1999
Shreveport-Bossier rapper found guilty of murdering man on I-49

Latest News

Marengo plant fire.
Explosion, fire devastates Marengo plant, hurting at least 10
Visitors hug at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a gay nightclub...
Earlier case against gay bar shooter dropped for lack of cooperation
The coroner confirmed that another person, who was not a firefighter, was also pronounced dead...
Police: 2 firefighters die in house fire; body found outside
FILE - Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Fenway Park in Boston.
Aerosmith cancels remaining 2022 Las Vegas residency shows over Steven Tyler’s health