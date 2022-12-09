Santa’s Toy Drive
ArkLaTex gas prices among lowest in U.S.

(Generic Image)
By Michael Barnes
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As we near the end of the year, many are traveling to spend time with their families. Those in the ArkLaTex may spend less on the road, as gas prices are currently lower here than the most of the country!

The national average is sitting at $3.31, while the ArkLaTex has a max average of $2.90. According to Triple A, this is because of the area’s oil production efficiency.

“You have refineries that are producing gas that is specific to one market. You’ve seen a dramatic reduction in the refinery capacity in the west and that’s what’s really driving up prices in the rest of the country,” said Don Redman, public affairs specialist with AAA.

While some in the Shreveport-Bossier areas are seeing gas prices around $2.60 a gallon, other places in our region are still seeing gas over $3.

Redman says those gas prices may continue to fall.

“We’re definitely seeing a big drop at the pump that’s helping out a lot of consumers, particularly in northwest Louisiana as compared to south Louisiana. But I think the trend will continue to show a decline in prices, at least carrying us into January or February.”

Click here, for the Top 10 Lowest Prices in the area.

