8-year-old boy wows the crowd with vocal talent at Christmas festival

COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - This 3rd grade boy has done it again; he’s blown the crowd away with yet another spectacular performance, singing “This Christmas” by Donny Hathaway.

Zander Smith, 8, performed in front of a crowd at the Coushatta Christmas Festival on Dec. 8, and wowed everyone.

Zander’s parents, Jacqueline Wells Smith and Martez Smith, are very proud of their little star.

“He simply has a natural talent. We are amazed at how he controls his voice, being as how he has never had lessons,” said his mother.

According to the Smiths, Zander started singing at the age of 2. While in Head Start, Zander’s teacher told them he would turn nursery rhymes into hymns. Then as time progressed, he would sing more around the house, which set him on the path to leading songs in church by the age of 5. He loves to sing gospel music.

“We would love for him to have vocal lessons one day, but as of now, he has never had any vocal lessons,” said Zander’s mom.

Zander is a natural talent, and it shows.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE 3rd grader at Red River Elementary sings stunning rendition of National Anthem for Veterans Day

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.