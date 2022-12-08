Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Word of God Ministries’ new Bossier location opening coffee shop

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The new Word of God Ministries (WOGM) in Bossier City will be opening a coffee shop with its very own barista soon.

On Dec. 8, Pastor James McMenis and Cassie Hammett visit KSLA to discuss the new coffee shop and innovations offered at the new location in Bossier City.

Pastor McMenis says the new center in Bossier City is meant to build community and a great way to do that is coffee.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Shreveport mom charged for failing to report missing child
Dylan Young, Broderick Moore, and Tyran Williams
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire on side of I-49 in Natchitoches Parish
Kayla M. Stephens, 40.
Woman missing from Sevier Co. last seen in Ashdown
Traveion Fields, DOB: 4/19/1999
Shreveport-Bossier rapper found guilty of murdering man on I-49

Latest News

INTERVIEW: WoGM building community in Bossier City
INTERVIEW: Word Of God Ministries aims to build community in Bossier City
Max Robinson, 11, has held drives for the community three years in a row!
Shreveport boy gives back to community with 3rd annual Christmas Extravaganza drive
Huntington High students prepare for annual bike, toy drive
Huntington High students prepare for annual bike, toy drive
Shreveport Little Threatre performs Honky Tonk Angels Holiday Spectacular
INTERVIEW: Honkey Tonk Angel Holiday Spectacular