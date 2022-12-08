Word of God Ministries’ new Bossier location opening coffee shop

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The new Word of God Ministries (WOGM) in Bossier City will be opening a coffee shop with its very own barista soon.

On Dec. 8, Pastor James McMenis and Cassie Hammett visit KSLA to discuss the new coffee shop and innovations offered at the new location in Bossier City.

Pastor McMenis says the new center in Bossier City is meant to build community and a great way to do that is coffee.

