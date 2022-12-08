Where is Winter?! More rain on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! WHERE IS WINTER?! Seriously. It is way too warm out there and I know it’s Louisiana, but this is ridiculous. Anyway, it’ll be very warm again today with highs likely hitting the upper-70s. Some cloudy skies will be observed and there is a slight chance for showers across the region, with higher chances in our northern counties, north of Texarkana. Lows tonight will remain way too warm for this time of year, the mid-60s, with mostly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow is another warm day with another chance for some isolated and scattered showers—partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-70s. Higher rain chances exist through the central and souther-central portions of the ArkLaTex for Friday. Lows tomorrow evening will continue the trend of being well above average, in the low-60s.

More rain is on the way for Saturday with a possible line of showers and thunderstorms moving through the region during the afternoon hours. If you do have Saturday plans, for farther east you are, the later in the day you can push them. The line is looking to move into the western fringes of the ArkLaTex right at noon. Another higher rain chance moves in Tuesday with a chance for some severe storms.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.