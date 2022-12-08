Texarkana high school students partner with nonprofit to help homeless

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - In a show of unity, a group of Texarkana teens came together to bring holiday cheer and support to those in need.

Three different Texarkana high school student councils joined forces Thursday, Dec. 8 to help the area’s homeless population. Students met up at Arkansas High School, and with a combined effort, put together more than 100 care packages; they were filled with items to help the homeless make it through the winter months.

“I feel like it’s an exciting opportunity to get to know people from other schools and help out the community,” said Brianna, one of the students.

Normally, these students are rivals, but on Thursday, they were brought together for a great cause: unity. The event was sponsored by a nonprofit group called Just Love and Kindness. The nonprofit was established in 2019 in honor of Jarrod Klein, who was killed in 2017 in Texarkana, Ark.

“It’s just a means to bring the kids together, to unify as a community [and] for all of the schools to work together, for all of them to stop [this] rivalry nonsense [and] love each other,” said Laura Klein, president of Just Love and Kindness.

After putting the packages together, students hit the streets of downtown Texarkana to brighten the day of the homeless and others in need. This is the first time these schools have participated in an event like this. Leaders with Just Love and Kindness say they hope to continue this project in the future.

“I think as a leadership program and student council, we have to make sure our schools are safe, [and that] people in the community feel like they have something to take care of them,” said Camilla, one of the students.

