Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Shreveport elementary school to offer immersive dual language program for kindergartners

Twenty-five students will participate in the program
Shreveport elementary school to offer dual language program for kindergartners
Shreveport elementary school to offer dual language program for kindergartners(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting in fall 2023, the kindergarten class at Fairfield Magnet Elementary will get an early start at learning two languages!

Global Studies Coordinator Amy Williams says the new French immersion program will be a more in-depth experience.

“Currently our students receive French and Spanish instruction and half of year of each but it’s really basic, ‘This is a pen. This is a color,’ but immersion is different. A teacher will speak to them in French for 60 percent of the day,” she said.

Math, science and social studies will be taught by a French teacher and in French for 60 percent of the day. The other 40 percent of the day will be taught by a traditional teacher in English.

“Our goal is when they finish first grade they will be fluent in English and French,” said Williams.

This program is voluntary and only 25 students will be chosen. The program is the first of its kind in northwest Louisiana Principal Ronald Morris says.

“It’ll bring students that are really excited about fulfilling our mission, which is to have students excited about learning different cultures.”

Currently, 26 schools in the state offer the program.

An informational meeting will take place for parents on at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 at the Fairfield Elementary Magnet Library.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Shreveport mom charged for failing to report missing child
Dylan Young, Broderick Moore, and Tyran Williams
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire on side of I-49 in Natchitoches Parish
Kayla M. Stephens, 40.
Woman missing from Sevier Co. last seen in Ashdown
Traveion Fields, DOB: 4/19/1999
Shreveport-Bossier rapper found guilty of murdering man on I-49

Latest News

KSLA INVESTIGATES: Family of boy who took his own life at Ware Youth Center speaks out about...
Hearing set Feb. 14 for former Ware Youth Center guard
Four people were shot, including two innocent bystanders, in a shooting at the Dollar Tree on...
NOPD: 4 shot, including 2 innocent bystanders, at Dollar Tree in New Orleans
A special ceremony was held Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 for graduates of a reentry program held by...
Graduation ceremony held for participants of reentry program
Former Texas College financial aid director indicted in fraud case