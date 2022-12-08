Shreveport elementary school to offer immersive dual language program for kindergartners

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting in fall 2023, the kindergarten class at Fairfield Magnet Elementary will get an early start at learning two languages!

Global Studies Coordinator Amy Williams says the new French immersion program will be a more in-depth experience.

“Currently our students receive French and Spanish instruction and half of year of each but it’s really basic, ‘This is a pen. This is a color,’ but immersion is different. A teacher will speak to them in French for 60 percent of the day,” she said.

Math, science and social studies will be taught by a French teacher and in French for 60 percent of the day. The other 40 percent of the day will be taught by a traditional teacher in English.

“Our goal is when they finish first grade they will be fluent in English and French,” said Williams.

This program is voluntary and only 25 students will be chosen. The program is the first of its kind in northwest Louisiana Principal Ronald Morris says.

“It’ll bring students that are really excited about fulfilling our mission, which is to have students excited about learning different cultures.”

Currently, 26 schools in the state offer the program.

An informational meeting will take place for parents on at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 at the Fairfield Elementary Magnet Library.

