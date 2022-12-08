Shreveport boy gives back to community with 3rd annual Christmas Extravaganza drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For 11-year-old Max Robinson, Christmas isn’t about receiving gifts; it’s about giving to others.

Max is getting ready to host a food drive at his third annual Christmas Extravaganza!

“I just realized that people, their parents don’t have money to buy food. I just decided to help out the community by doing this drive,” said Max.

This isn’t the first time Max has helped the community. He also held a clothing drive in 2021 and a toy drive in 2020.

“Max’s dad and I are super proud of him. He has a genuine heart for helping other people and we just wanted to encourage others to donate, help people in need or maybe do their own food drive or clothing drive or toy drive,” said Amber Robinson, Max’s mom.

Max is asking for donations of non-perishable canned goods for the drive. All donations will be given to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

“I just like helping the community and making smiles on people’s faces,” he said.

Max says he also hopes others will be inspired to give back.

“It’s not always about getting things. It’s about helping others.”

You can stop by to see Max’s light display and drop off donations on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 9804 West Trails End.

