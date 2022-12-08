Santa’s Toy Drive
Police looking for thief caught on camera riding off on little girl’s bike, officials say

The Denham Police Department is asking for help identifying an alleged bike thief.
The Denham Police Department is asking for help identifying an alleged bike thief.(Denham Springs Police Department)
By WAFB staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Denham Springs Police Department is asking for help identifying an alleged bike thief.

Police said they are investigating the man for the theft of an 8-year-old girl’s bike, which was taken shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, from under a carport on North Range Avenue.

The Denham Police Department is asking for help identifying an alleged bike thief.
The Denham Police Department is asking for help identifying an alleged bike thief.(Denham Springs Police Department)

The man took off on the child-sized bike and headed down the driveway, security camera footage shows.

The Denham Police Department is asking for help identifying an alleged bike thief.

Police described him as a white male with tattoos on his left forearm.

Anyone with information that could help with this investigation should contact Denham Springs Sgt. Scoby at 225-665-5106 ext. 4.

