Police looking for thief caught on camera riding off on little girl’s bike, officials say

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Denham Springs Police Department is asking for help identifying an alleged bike thief.

Police said they are investigating the man for the theft of an 8-year-old girl’s bike, which was taken shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, from under a carport on North Range Avenue.

The Denham Police Department is asking for help identifying an alleged bike thief. (Denham Springs Police Department)

The man took off on the child-sized bike and headed down the driveway, security camera footage shows.

The Denham Police Department is asking for help identifying an alleged bike thief.

Police described him as a white male with tattoos on his left forearm.

Anyone with information that could help with this investigation should contact Denham Springs Sgt. Scoby at 225-665-5106 ext. 4.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.