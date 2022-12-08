Police looking for thief caught on camera riding off on little girl’s bike, officials say
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Denham Springs Police Department is asking for help identifying an alleged bike thief.
Police said they are investigating the man for the theft of an 8-year-old girl’s bike, which was taken shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, from under a carport on North Range Avenue.
The man took off on the child-sized bike and headed down the driveway, security camera footage shows.
Police described him as a white male with tattoos on his left forearm.
Anyone with information that could help with this investigation should contact Denham Springs Sgt. Scoby at 225-665-5106 ext. 4.
