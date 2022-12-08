Man found guilty of pulling gun on someone in parking lot in road rage incident

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man who pulled a gun on another man during a road rage incident back in mid-March of 2021 has been found guilty, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office reports.

Ozzie Washington, 46, was found guilty of aggravated assault with a firearm in a unanimous verdict from the three-man, three-woman jury on Dec. 7, 2022; the jury deliberated just 20 minutes.

The DA’s office says on March 18, 2021, Washington was in line at Barksdale Federal Credit Union on Market Street in downtown Shreveport. While waiting, he believed he was cut off by another driver. Washington then got our of his car armed with a gun and walked up to the victim’s car while the victim was withdrawing cash from the ATM. Washington started to yell at the person for the perceived traffic violation.

During this exchange, the DA’s office says Washington called to the passenger in his car to “grab the chopper” so he could “blow this mother f*****’s head off.” Washington then pulled out a gun and waved it in the air, the DA’s office says.

Washington is scheduled to return to court Dec. 27 for sentencing; he faces up to five years in prison.

