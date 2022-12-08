Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Man found guilty of pulling gun on someone in parking lot in road rage incident

(MGN)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man who pulled a gun on another man during a road rage incident back in mid-March of 2021 has been found guilty, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office reports.

Ozzie Washington, 46, was found guilty of aggravated assault with a firearm in a unanimous verdict from the three-man, three-woman jury on Dec. 7, 2022; the jury deliberated just 20 minutes.

The DA’s office says on March 18, 2021, Washington was in line at Barksdale Federal Credit Union on Market Street in downtown Shreveport. While waiting, he believed he was cut off by another driver. Washington then got our of his car armed with a gun and walked up to the victim’s car while the victim was withdrawing cash from the ATM. Washington started to yell at the person for the perceived traffic violation.

During this exchange, the DA’s office says Washington called to the passenger in his car to “grab the chopper” so he could “blow this mother f*****’s head off.” Washington then pulled out a gun and waved it in the air, the DA’s office says.

Washington is scheduled to return to court Dec. 27 for sentencing; he faces up to five years in prison.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Shreveport mom charged for failing to report missing child
Dylan Young, Broderick Moore, and Tyran Williams
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire on side of I-49 in Natchitoches Parish
Kayla M. Stephens, 40.
Woman missing from Sevier Co. last seen in Ashdown
Traveion Fields, DOB: 4/19/1999
Shreveport-Bossier rapper found guilty of murdering man on I-49

Latest News

13-year-old child missing in Shreveport
13-year-old child missing in Shreveport
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Closing arguments made in trial of suspended Smith County constable
On Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, Christine Homan celebrated her 108th birthday in Bossier City, La. She...
Bossier City woman celebrates 108th birthday
Local woman turns 108!
A local woman turns 108 years old