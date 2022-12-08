Santa’s Toy Drive
Huntington High students prepare for annual bike, toy drive(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Huntington High School getting ready to host their annual Christmas in Raiderland Toy Drive and they want your help!

Every year, Huntington’s junior class donates bikes, toys and candy to children at Turner Elementary.

”We’re trying to get bikes for the kids to be able to have something for Christmas and we’re also giving toys for the kids for them to have something under the tree. Whichever one you give, either a bike or toy, it helps Christmas in Raiderland. Last year we raised over 40 bikes, we’re trying to increase each year we go,” said Brunson Shine.

The drive will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the school, however, donations can also be made from now until Monday, Dec. 12.

