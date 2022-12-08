Santa’s Toy Drive
Hearing set Feb. 14 for former Ware Youth Center guard

He’s charged with malfeasance over documented room checks
By Stacey Cameron and Curtis Heyen
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) — A pretrial conference was held Thursday (Dec. 8) for a former Ware Youth Center guard who faces one count of malfeasance in office.

A judge ordered a hearing date of Feb. 14 for 28-year-old Jhanquial Gemarrio Smith, of Coushatta. That’s when his trial date will be decided.

Back-to-back suicides launched a regulatory investigation that found Ware Youth Center broke multiple rules, including improper supervision and putting kids in solitary confinement for too long. The State of Louisiana took no action against Ware Youth Center or the people running it.

Looking at video outside Solan Peterson’s cell, investigators also found evidence of a possible cover-up.

Guards at Ware Youth Center are supposed to check rooms every 15 minutes. Ware Youth Center documents claim proper “room checks were conducted” the night Peterson took his life.

However, state investigators discovered video footage showing the documented room checks never happened. That discovery led to Smith’s arrest.

Coming up tonight at 6, KSLA Chief Investigative Reporter Stacey Cameron tells us that Thursday’s hearing did not go off as scheduled and why a last-minute change in plans with no notice given to the Petersons has the family nervous.

