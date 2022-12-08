Graduation ceremony held for participants of reentry program

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A graduation ceremony was held Thursday, Dec. 8 for participants of the Shreveport Day Reporting Center, which is an intensive supervision program for people on probation and parole.

The ceremony was hosted by the Shreveport Probation and Parole Office and GEO Reentry Services.

A special ceremony was held Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 for graduates of a reentry program held by GEO Reentry Services and the Shreveport Probation and Parole Office. (KSLA)

Staff, family members, Department of Corrections officials, and community partners attended the ceremony, which was held Thursday afternoon. The purpose of the ceremony was to recognize the accomplishments of the graduates. The program aims to reduce criminal behavior and recidivism.

The program is designed to help prepare people for life after imprisonment. Participants of the program take classes on:

Cognitive behavioral therapy

Employment readiness and career development

Community Connections, including links to community service providers

Adult Basic Education and GED prep resources and referrals

Life skills and parenting

Drugs and alcohol

