Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Graduation ceremony held for participants of reentry program

A special ceremony was held Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 for graduates of a reentry program held by...
A special ceremony was held Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 for graduates of a reentry program held by GEO Reentry Services and the Shreveport Probation and Parole Office.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A graduation ceremony was held Thursday, Dec. 8 for participants of the Shreveport Day Reporting Center, which is an intensive supervision program for people on probation and parole.

The ceremony was hosted by the Shreveport Probation and Parole Office and GEO Reentry Services.

A special ceremony was held Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 for graduates of a reentry program held by...
A special ceremony was held Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 for graduates of a reentry program held by GEO Reentry Services and the Shreveport Probation and Parole Office.(KSLA)
A special ceremony was held Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 for graduates of a reentry program held by...
A special ceremony was held Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 for graduates of a reentry program held by GEO Reentry Services and the Shreveport Probation and Parole Office.(KSLA)

Staff, family members, Department of Corrections officials, and community partners attended the ceremony, which was held Thursday afternoon. The purpose of the ceremony was to recognize the accomplishments of the graduates. The program aims to reduce criminal behavior and recidivism.

The program is designed to help prepare people for life after imprisonment. Participants of the program take classes on:

  • Cognitive behavioral therapy
  • Employment readiness and career development
  • Community Connections, including links to community service providers
  • Adult Basic Education and GED prep resources and referrals
  • Life skills and parenting
  • Drugs and alcohol

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Shreveport mom charged for failing to report missing child
Dylan Young, Broderick Moore, and Tyran Williams
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire on side of I-49 in Natchitoches Parish
Kayla M. Stephens, 40.
Woman missing from Sevier Co. last seen in Ashdown
Traveion Fields, DOB: 4/19/1999
Shreveport-Bossier rapper found guilty of murdering man on I-49

Latest News

Students in Texarkana are helping those in need this holiday season.
Texarkana high school students partner with nonprofit to help homeless
On Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, Christine Homan celebrated her 108th birthday in Bossier City, La. She...
Bossier City woman celebrates 108th birthday
INTERVIEW: WoGM building community in Bossier City
Word of God Ministries’ Bossier location opening coffee shop
INTERVIEW: WoGM building community in Bossier City
INTERVIEW: Word Of God Ministries aims to build community in Bossier City