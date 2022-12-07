Woman missing from Sevier County; last assumed location is Ashdown

SEVIER COUNTY, La. (KSLA) - The Sevier County Sheriff’s Department (SCSD) is asking for help finding a missing woman from Horatio, Arkansas.

On Dec. 6, SCSD made a Facebook post referring to a woman who is missing from Sevier County, Arkansas. Kayla M. Stephens (Vanhoutan), 40, was last seen in Horatio, Arkansas in a 2003 black Chevy pickup with Ark. tag # USAAJDD.

Accordingly, her last stated location was meeting her boyfriend Tim “T.D.” Hendrix in Ashdown, Ark. for lunch on Oct. 30. Stephens has not spoken to her family since that day.

Stephens is described as having brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5′7″ tall and weighs around 165 lbs.

If you know where Kayla Stephens is or have had contact with her in the past month, please contact SCSD at (870) 642-2125.

