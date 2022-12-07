Shreveport mom charged for failing to report missing child

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says a woman from Shreveport is facing charges after failing to report her son missing.

On Thursday, Dec. 1, Stephanie Horache, 41, reported her teenage son missing three days after he left home. The boy was found Monday, Dec. 5, officials say. Horache has been issued a summons to appear in court.

The sheriff’s office says by law, a child 13 or younger is to be presumed missing if their parent/guardian has not been in contact with them for 12 hours. A child over age 13 is presumed missing if they have not been in contact with a parent/guardian of 24 hours.

Caretakers, by law, are required to report a missing child within two hours of the time periods lined out above, the sheriff’s office says.

