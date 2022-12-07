Santa’s Toy Drive
Shreveport-Bossier rapper found guilty of murdering man on I-49

Traveion Fields, DOB: 4/19/1999
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport-Bossier City local rapper who shot and killed his uncle while they were driving on I-49 was found guilty.

On Dec. 6, Traveion Fields, also known as Auto-Tray, was found guilty of murder and aggravated battery by a jury of 10 men and two women.

Fields traveled to Shreveport from Tennessee on Jan. 14, 2021, to visit family after the YouTube channel Ratchet City criticized him. The channel claimed his violent lyrics were instigating violence in Shreveport. Debra Douglas, his grandmother, agreed to drive Fields back to Tennessee on Jan. 17. Douglas asked her nephew Alan Jefferson, Fields’ uncle, to go with them.

That morning, Douglas and Jefferson picked Fields up in Bossier City and they drove north on I-49. Fields’ unexpectedly shot his uncle in the back of the head from the back seat. Fields’ then tried to persuade his grandmother to dump Jefferson and drive on, but when she didn’t, Fields attacked and choked her. Douglas was able to stop the car and Fields fled. She drove Jefferson to Ochsner LSU Health, where he was pronounced dead.

When he was apprehended by Caddo Sheriff’s deputies, Fields gave multiple accounts of the shooting. At first, he accused his grandmother of the shooting, but finally, he confessed.

Fields will return to court on Jan. 26, he faces a sentence of mandatory life at hard labor prison, without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

