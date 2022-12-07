Santa’s Toy Drive
SFD, SPD presents Operation Santa Claus; toy drive raises donations for kids in need

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) and the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) team up together to help local kids in need.

Operation Santa Claus began at the beginning of December and is been collecting toys and donations for kids in need this holiday season.

Two days are left in the toy drive:

  • Dec. 8, from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m., at Brookshires, 1125 Highway 80, Haughton.
  • Dec. 16, from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m., at Batteries Plus Bulbs, 7230 Youree Drive.

The toy drive will continue through Dec. 19, as the toys will be delivered on fire engines, and on Dec. 22 and 23, in police cars.

Toy and monetary donations can be made at all Citizen National Banks in Shreveport and Bossier. Checks can be made out to Operation Santa Claus. For more information, visit www.operationsc.com.

Epiphany La'Sha interviews Boys and Girls Club student member about Christmas party
INTERVIEW: Operation Santa Claus Toy Drive helping kids in need
Epiphany La'Sha interviews Boys and Girls Club about Christmas party, volunteers
Epiphany La'Sha interviews Boys and Girls Club about Christmas Donations
