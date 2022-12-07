Santa’s Toy Drive
Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club accepting donations to give back to kids

By Epiphany La'Sha
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ahead of the Christmas party on December 15, the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club are accepting donations to help give back to the kids of their program.

The club has over 100 kids enrolled with more than half showing up on a daily basis. Vannessa Brown, Executive Director, says the goal ending this year into the new year is to serve more children.

They are asking for new or gently used gifts, for prices, giveaways, and events. Brown says she will accept them until the day of the party. Any donations can be made at the club during business hours.

The BGC is also hiring and looking for volunteers to get involved contact Vanessa Brown at (318) 636-3313.

