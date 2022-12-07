Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Saints running back Mark Ingram likely out for season with MCL injury

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) and running back Mark Ingram II (22) warm up...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) and running back Mark Ingram II (22) warm up before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The hits keep coming for the New Orleans Saints.

Adding to a lengthy and talented injury report, running back Mark Ingram is likely to miss the rest of the season with an MCL injury, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Ingram, a fan favorite who joined the team during the offseason to support starting running back Alvin Kamara, suffered a slight tear of his MCL in their 17-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With the Saints leading by 13, Ingram fell one yard short of a first down on a second-and-eight with about six minutes left in the game. Quarterback Andy Dalton threw an incomplete pass for Marquez Callaway on third-and-one at the Bucs’ 44 yard line, and Tom Brady took care of the rest.

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II (22) is stopped by Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II (22) is stopped by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Cam Gill in the second half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)(Mark LoMoglio | AP)

More: Saints blow 13-point fourth-quarter lead, fall to Brady’s Bucs, 17-16

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) greets New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) greets New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen after an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. The Buccaneers won 17-16. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(Chris O'Meara | AP)

Saints head coach Dennis Allen said after the game that Ingram injured his knee on the play, but for Ingram, that was no excuse.

“I’m sick about this one,” he wrote in a tweet Tuesday.

The injury will likely keep him on the sideline for 4-6 weeks, Rapoport says.

With only five more weeks left in the regular season and the Saints’ playoffs hopes all but dashed, “Ingram is almost certainly done.”

After Further Review: Five takes from Saints loss to Bucs

At 4-9 with four games remaining, the last-place Saints are assured of their first losing season since they went 7-9 in 2016.

Ingram is set to become a free agent in the offseason, leaving the Saints with Kamara and Dwayne Washington on the active roster. David Johnson and Derrick Gore are on the practice squad as the other options readily available for the offense. Placing Ingram on injured reserve would make sense to make room for Johnson.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Maverick, who is shown with owner Vyctoria Sanchez, died at the Washington State Fair holiday...
Dog electrocuted at holiday light show, owner says
Hustler Hollywood Shreveport
Hustler Hollywood officially opens for business after much drama
A pickup ran into the side of Neurology & Headache Center in the 3500 block of Youree Drive in...
Pickup runs into clinic; woman hurt
Man dies after boat strikes downed tree, ejecting him; 4-year-old survives unhurt

Latest News

Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) outruns Buccaneers safety Keanu Neal (22) on a first-half...
Saints blow 13-point fourth-quarter lead, fall to Brady’s Bucs, 17-16
Denver Broncos' McTelvin Agim gave back to the community Nov. 23, 2022, by sponsoring a food...
Denver Broncos’ McTelvin Agim holds food giveaway in Texarkana, Texas
Rookie receiver Chris Olave celebrates a touchdown reception against the Rams on Sunday (Nov....
Andy Dalton passes for 3 TDs as Saints top Rams, 27-20
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) before the start of an NFL football game...
Saints’ Cam Jordan will miss first game of his career due to injury vs. Rams