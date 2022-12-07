Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Puppy mill bust: Police rescue 180 animals living in ‘horrible and inhumane conditions’

Authorities in New Jersey say they rescued nearly 200 animals living in horrible conditions.
Authorities in New Jersey say they rescued nearly 200 animals living in horrible conditions.(nomadsoulphotos via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (Gray News) - Police in New Jersey say they have arrested two people along with rescuing nearly 200 animals living in deplorable conditions.

According to the Brick Township Police Department, humane law enforcement officers responded to an anonymous complaint about residents inside a home on Arrowhead Park Drive running a puppy mill.

Officers said they met on Dec. 2 with two of the home’s residents identified as 49-year-old Aimee Lonczak and 58-year-old Michele Nycz regarding the complaint.

While speaking with Lonczak and Nycz, officers reported smelling a strong odor coming from the home while hearing barking dogs.

The officers said they were permitted to enter the home and immediately noticed a strong odor along with unsanitary conditions. The team observed stacks of animal crates on top of each other with dogs and cats inside.

Because of the conditions, the officers said they were forced to exit and requested a hazmat team.

Initially, officers estimated that there were about 30 animals contained within the residence. Once emergency response teams were able to get into the home, it became apparent that the number of animals was above 100.

According to Brick Township police, the home was full of animal waste and the animals were living in “horrible and inhumane conditions.” At least two animals removed were deceased, both of which were dogs.

Authorities said the number of animals that needed to be rescued called for a large response from agencies throughout central New Jersey.

Rescuers in hazmat equipment removed the animals, which took about 10 hours. The animals were then transported to many area shelters.

In total, 135 dogs and 45 cats were removed from the residence, according to police. A veterinarian checked the animals rescued from the home, and eight of them were sent for emergency veterinary care.

Lonczak and Nycz were arrested for animal cruelty and child endangerment, as a 16-year-old also lived at the home.

The police department said its investigation remains ongoing and additional charges may be filed. The residence has since been condemned.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Maverick, who is shown with owner Vyctoria Sanchez, died at the Washington State Fair holiday...
Dog electrocuted at holiday light show, owner says
Hustler Hollywood Shreveport
Hustler Hollywood officially opens for business after much drama
A pickup ran into the side of Neurology & Headache Center in the 3500 block of Youree Drive in...
Pickup runs into clinic; woman hurt
Man dies after boat strikes downed tree, ejecting him; 4-year-old survives unhurt

Latest News

Las Vegas police said a woman shot and killed a man who attempted to carjack her.
Woman shoots, kills alleged carjacking suspect with his own gun, police say
Financial planning with McDaniel Financial: The importance of having an estate plan
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
FILE - Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks during a reception to...
Emhoff: ‘I’m in pain right now’ over rising antisemitism
Thousands of people were left without power after two Duke Energy stations were intentionally...
Power restored to North Carolina county affected by shooting