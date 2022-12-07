Police recover stolen vehicle in Shreveport; officers searching neighborhood for suspect

Santa’s Toy Drive
Police recover stolen vehicle on McCormick Street
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a stolen vehicle just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

The incident occurred in the 700 block of McCormick Street.

Officials say they discovered a stolen vehicle outside of a residence. The potential suspect is believed to have fled the home. Officers are currently canvassing the area for that suspect.

Police on the scene say they have reason to believe the stolen vehicle may have been taken from the Greater Shreveport-Bossier Auto Auction in Greenwood. Around 20 vehicles were stolen from the lot on Nov. 30.

Police say there may be a second stolen vehicle in the neighborhood.

At this time, two vehicles have been recovered overall in connection to the Greenwood theft incident.

This scene remains active and the investigation is ongoing.

