Outage impacts about 4,500 SWEPCO customers

Within less than an hour, service was restored to all but about 924 customers
By KSLA Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — About 4,500 SWEPCO customers lost power when a truck hit a utility pole in northern Bossier City.

The wreck happened about 8:35 p.m. Tuesday at Benton Road at Viking Drive. The driver was not seriously hurt.

Impacted by the outage were customers in the immediate area of the crash and points north and south.

Within less than an hour, SWEPCO crews had service restored to all but about 924 customers in the immediate area of the crash, according to SWEPCO’s outage map. That area includes Willis-Knighton Bossier.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

