Outage impacts about 4,500 SWEPCO customers

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — About 4,500 SWEPCO customers lost power when a truck hit a utility pole in northern Bossier City.

The wreck happened about 8:35 p.m. Tuesday at Benton Road at Viking Drive. The driver was not seriously hurt.

Impacted by the outage were customers in the immediate area of the crash and points north and south.

Within less than an hour, SWEPCO crews had service restored to all but about 924 customers in the immediate area of the crash, according to SWEPCO’s outage map. That area includes Willis-Knighton Bossier.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

A power outage impacted about 4,500 SWEPCO customers when a truck ran into a utility pole Dec. 6, 2022, at Benton Road at Viking Drive in Bossier City. Within less than an hour, SWEPCO had service restored to all but about 924 customers in the immediate area of the crash. (Source: SWEPCO outage map)

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.