More warm days ahead with rain expected to kick off the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After flirting with record highs the last couple of days, temperatures will come down slightly by the weekend but we’ll still be running a good 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year. Rain stays spotty, but expect it to become more widespread as we start the weekend. The risk of severe weather may return for early next week.

Clouds will fill back in across the area tonight. More showers are possible mainly near and north of I-30. Temperatures will once again be very mild only dropping into the mid to upper 60s tonight.

Thursday will be very similar to Wednesday. We’ll start off cloudy with a few spots of showers in the morning. As we head through the day the clouds will break up around and south of I-20. To the north it will stay a little cloudier with some showers possible again mainly around the I-30 corridor. Temperatures will range from the upper 60s to low 70s across NE Texas and SW Arkansas to the upper 70s and low 80s across the rest of east Texas and all of NW Louisiana.

A weak cold front will sag into the area Thursday night, but it’s unlikely to completely push through which will limit our cool down. Showers will accompany the front, but widespread or significant rain is not expected.

Showers will diminish early Friday but clouds will hang on in many areas into the afternoon. Temperatures will cool just slightly, falling back into the low to mid 70s in most areas.

Rain chances are expected to pick up on Saturday with widespread showers and a few storms developing through the day. We’ll remain mild despite the clouds and wet weather with temperatures once again warming into the low to mid 70s.

Showers will decrease on Sunday with slightly cooler conditions in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s expected.

Next week starts off with more clouds and mild weather. Only a few spotty showers are expected Monday with temperatures in the low 70s.

Showers and storms will increase late Monday night and through the day on Tuesday ahead of a strong cold front. Some severe thunderstorms may develop later in the day Tuesday with rain lingering into Tuesday night or early Wednesday. After hitting the low to mid 70s for highs Tuesday we’ll turn much cooler by midweek with temperatures dropping back into the 50s on Wednesday.

Have a great rest of your Wednesday!

