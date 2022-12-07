MISSING: 13-year-old last seen on Ridgewood Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently looking for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Charshun Martin, 13, was last seen Dec. 5 in the 2000 block of Ridgewood Drive. He is 6′ tall, weighs 150 lbs., and has brown eyes. Martin was last seen wearing a gray and blue hoodie, khaki shorts, and purple and gold Air Jordan 1 sneakers.

SPD says anyone with info on Martin’s whereabouts should call 318-673-7300 #3.

