Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

MISSING: 13-year-old last seen on Ridgewood Drive

Charshun Martin, DOB: 9/6/09
Charshun Martin, DOB: 9/6/09(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently looking for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Charshun Martin, 13, was last seen Dec. 5 in the 2000 block of Ridgewood Drive. He is 6′ tall, weighs 150 lbs., and has brown eyes. Martin was last seen wearing a gray and blue hoodie, khaki shorts, and purple and gold Air Jordan 1 sneakers.

SPD says anyone with info on Martin’s whereabouts should call 318-673-7300 #3.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Maverick, who is shown with owner Vyctoria Sanchez, died at the Washington State Fair holiday...
Dog electrocuted at holiday light show, owner says
Hustler Hollywood Shreveport
Hustler Hollywood officially opens for business after much drama
A pickup ran into the side of Neurology & Headache Center in the 3500 block of Youree Drive in...
Pickup runs into clinic; woman hurt
Man dies after boat strikes downed tree, ejecting him; 4-year-old survives unhurt

Latest News

3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed on side of I-49 in Natchitoches Parish while changing tire
Shreveport mom charged for failing to report missing child
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
Three men allegedly attack coworker on Youree Drive.
CPSO: Man faces charges after hitting coworker in head with hammer