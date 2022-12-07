Santa’s Toy Drive
Man sentenced after shooting AK 47 inside sister’s home, terrorizing children

Issac Denzel Watson pleaded guilty as a multiple offender and has been sentenced to 25 years.(MGN)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for his fourth felony offense and an additional five years for being in possession of a firearm as a felon, reports the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Issac Denzel Watson fired a gun into the air to terrorize his sister and the group of people at her house in July of 2021, which led to Watson pleading guilty under the fourth felony habitual offender bill, the DA’s office says. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison because this wasn’t the first crime he’d committed as a felon. Because he was in possession of a gun, he was also convicted of aggravated assault and was sentenced to an extra five years, totaling 25 years in prison.

Witnesses, including family members, reported Watson discharged an AK 47 in the air while at his sister’s house. They say children hid in the closets, while others ran outside into some nearby woods to hide. Afterwards, the victims and witnesses reported he entered the home and aimed the weapon at people inside. Watson ran away from the house, but was later captured by police in his home.

On Thursday, Nov. 30, Watson pleaded guilty to the charges against him.

