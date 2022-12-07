Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Financial planning with McDaniel Financial: The importance of having an estate plan

Experts say there are 5 pillars of a successful financial plan
(MGN)
By Kori Johnson
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The uncertainty surrounding the past few years has many people prioritizing their health and wealth.

Of course, much of it stems from the state of people’s finances. Shreveport financial professional J.T. McDaniel, of McDaniel Financial, says people should focus on five pillars to create an overall financial plan.

McDaniel joined KSLA on Wednesday, Dec. 7 to talk more about the importance of the first pillar, which is having an estate plan.

Watch the full interview below:

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Maverick, who is shown with owner Vyctoria Sanchez, died at the Washington State Fair holiday...
Dog electrocuted at holiday light show, owner says
Hustler Hollywood Shreveport
Hustler Hollywood officially opens for business after much drama
A pickup ran into the side of Neurology & Headache Center in the 3500 block of Youree Drive in...
Pickup runs into clinic; woman hurt
Man dies after boat strikes downed tree, ejecting him; 4-year-old survives unhurt

Latest News

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
Bienville, DeSoto voters face decisions Saturday on local tax propositions
Michael LeBlanc
Convicted killer free in Ascension Parish after 6-year sentencing delay
3 Southern University band members killed while changing a flat tire