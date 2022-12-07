CPSO: Man faces charges after hitting coworker in head with hammer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Darius Coleman, 33, is now facing additional charges after attacking his coworker, hitting him in the head with a hammer multiple times.

On Dec. 6, detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office charged Darius Coleman with the additional charges of possession of schedule II and possession of schedule I, after crime lab results proved methamphetamine and marijuana were found in his apartment.

On September 15, Caddo Deputies were dispatched to the 9100 block of Youree Drive, in response to a battery call. Video evidence allegedly shows Coleman hitting his coworker in the back of the head with a hammer. Both Coleman and two other coworkers supposedly, Kerrick Jones, 21 and Ty Whitaker, 20, joined in on attacking the victim.

RELATED: CPSO: 3 men arrested for allegedly beating co-worker on Youree Drive Three men who allegedly attacked a co-worker on Youree Drive have been arrested.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.