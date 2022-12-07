Santa’s Toy Drive
CPSO: Man faces charges after hitting coworker in head with hammer

Three men allegedly attack coworker on Youree Drive.
Three men allegedly attack coworker on Youree Drive.(Caddo Parish Sheriffs)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Darius Coleman, 33, is now facing additional charges after attacking his coworker, hitting him in the head with a hammer multiple times.

On Dec. 6, detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office charged Darius Coleman with the additional charges of possession of schedule II and possession of schedule I, after crime lab results proved methamphetamine and marijuana were found in his apartment.

On September 15, Caddo Deputies were dispatched to the 9100 block of Youree Drive, in response to a battery call. Video evidence allegedly shows Coleman hitting his coworker in the back of the head with a hammer. Both Coleman and two other coworkers supposedly, Kerrick Jones, 21 and Ty Whitaker, 20, joined in on attacking the victim.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

