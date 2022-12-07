Children of victims of violent double murder in east Texas speak out after suspect sentenced

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Charles Spraberry pleaded guilty to the murders of John Thomas Jr. and Jennifer Archer.

In March of 2022, Thomas and Archer were found dead in the rubble of a burned camper with gunshot wounds in their bodies. According to the Cass County District Attorney’s Office, Spraberry admitted to the two murders while in custody for other crimes he had committed. They had worked on the plea agreement for nearly two months, as stated by the DA’s office.

Archer’s children, Jenna and Michael, say they’re okay with the life without parole sentence.

“As long as he was not allowed to fight back for freedom, then that would be fine. Now really when you think about it, lethal injection would kind of be too much of a pleasure. It would have been too quick,” said Jenna and Michael.

Investigators said Spraberry and Thomas lived at the location where the incident occurred.

“There was an altercation, according to Spraberry, and he pulled out the gun and shot [Thomas]. Jennifer Archer was an innocent victim in this. She [was] back in the bedroom. [When] she heard the shots, she screamed. That is when [Spraberry] realized she was there, and he had to shoot her too,” said Courtney Shelton, Cass County’s district attorney.

Spraberry not only pleaded guilty to murder, but also assault causing bodily injury, family violence, escape with a deadly weapon, and assault on a public servant. On Dec.7, he was transferred to the state prison in Huntsville.

“So, he will have to have that on his chest for the rest of his life. It’s going to be going through our minds for the rest of our lives, so it better go through his,” were Michael and Jenna’s heartbreaking words.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.