Bienville, DeSoto voters face decisions Saturday on local tax propositions

Most of them are renewals
(WTVG)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(KSLA) — Voters in Bienville and DeSoto will decide on several tax propositions Saturday.

In Bienville, there are four propositions, including one that would be a new tax starting in 2023 if voters approve.

They will see it listed on their ballots as the Hospital Service District Number 1 Proposition. This is a 1.94-mill tax that will be used to acquire, construct, improve and, ultimately, upkeep Bienville Medical Center in Ringgold.

There’s also a parishwide tax renewal. It’s 4.03 mills to fund equipment, supplies, maintenance of the parish’s public libraries.

In addition, voters in the town of Gibsland will be asked to consider renewing a sales tax. Approval of the proposition would allow the town to continue to collect a 1% sales tax.

Lastly in Bienville Parish, Ward 7 Fire Protection District is asking that voters renew a 5.13-mill tax to help them continue to maintain and improve their resources.

In DeSoto Parish, voters face two local funding propositions.

Fire Protection District 1 is seeking renewal of a tax to help maintain and upkeep the fire department for another 10 years. This tax accounts for the majority of the department’s income.

Voters also will be asked to renew a 6.06-mill tax to help maintain the parish’s roads and bridges and purchase equipment and supplies.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

