Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Anne Heche didn’t have drugs in her system, coroner’s report says

FILE_ Anne Heche is shown in this undated file photo. A coroner's report has shed more light on...
FILE_ Anne Heche is shown in this undated file photo. A coroner's report has shed more light on her condition at the time of the crash that took her life.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actress Anne Heche did not have drugs in her system at the time of her death, according to a report from a Los Angeles County medical examiner.

The report said certain drugs were found in her body, but they weren’t active at the time of the crash, which means they were drugs taken at some point in her life, not necessarily recently.

The actress died in an Aug. 5 car crash. Her death was ruled an accident.

The coroner cited inhalation and thermal injuries as the cause of death.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maverick, who is shown with owner Vyctoria Sanchez, died at the Washington State Fair holiday...
Dog electrocuted at holiday light show, owner says
A pickup ran into the side of Neurology & Headache Center in the 3500 block of Youree Drive in...
Pickup runs into clinic; woman hurt
Hustler Hollywood Shreveport
Hustler Hollywood officially opens for business after much drama
Man dies after boat strikes downed tree, ejecting him; 4-year-old survives unhurt
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Kayla M. Stephens, 40.
Woman missing from Sevier County; last assumed location is Ashdown
The number one trending search globally was “Wordle,” the wildly popular web-based...
‘Wordle’ is Google’s top search of 2022
Systemic flaws are being blamed for Hertz falsely claiming its cars were stolen.
Hertz settles for $168M after customers were arrested over false stolen car reports
Michael LeBlanc
Convicted killer free in Ascension Parish after 6-year sentencing delay
FILE - In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as...
Hawaii remembrance to draw handful of Pearl Harbor survivors