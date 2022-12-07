3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed in crash in Natchitoches Parish

Santa’s Toy Drive
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in Natchitoches Parish on Tuesday night (Dec. 6).(suhumanjukebox.com)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in Natchitoches Parish on Tuesday night (Dec. 6).

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed multiple agencies responded to a major two-vehicle crash on I-49 (northbound), north of Powhatan just before 8 p.m.

Director of Bands at Southern University and A&M College, Kedric Taylor, confirmed three students passed away in the accident.

Authorities identified the victims as Broderick Moore, Tyran Williams, and Dylan Young.

Two of the students were tuba players and the other was a percussionist.

Southern University President, Dennis Shields, issued a statement on the students’ deaths Wednesday morning.

Read the full statement below:

Troopers with Louisiana State Police are still investigating the wreck.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

