3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed in wreck in Natchitoches Parish

(Southern University Marching Band/ Facebook)
By Rachael Thomas and Amia Lewis
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Three people were killed in a crash in Natchitoches Parish Tuesday night (Dec. 6).

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office says just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a two-vehicle wreck on I-49 N near Powhatan.

According to the coroner’s office, three people were killed. The coroner’s office has identified them as Broderick Moore, Tyran Williams, and Dylan Young. Director of Bands at Southern University and A&M College, Kedric Taylor, confirmed three students passed away in the accident, KSLA sister station, WAFB, reports.

Louisiana State Police Troop E is still investigating the wreck.

